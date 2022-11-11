Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

