Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $841.47

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.47 ($9.69) and traded as low as GBX 809.12 ($9.32). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 820 ($9.44), with a volume of 2,495 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 804.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

