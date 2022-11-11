Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.72

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.72 ($5.89) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.78). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 4,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £101.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,858.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($146,459.41). In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($146,459.41). Also, insider Matthew Robinson purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,055 ($23,091.54).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

