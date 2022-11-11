Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.72

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 511.72 ($5.89) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($4.78). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 427.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 4,126 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £101.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,858.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In related news, insider Matthew Robinson bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £20,055 ($23,091.54). In other news, insider Karen Prior acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($146,459.41). Also, insider Matthew Robinson bought 4,775 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £20,055 ($23,091.54).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

