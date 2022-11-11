Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Up 243.8% in October

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,224,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,119 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAL opened at $10.16 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

