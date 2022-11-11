AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the October 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOWDF. Panmure Gordon cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AO World from GBX 40 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.40) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AO World in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Stories

