Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Aozora Bank has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

