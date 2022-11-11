APA (NYSE:APA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
APA Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:APA opened at $47.00 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.
About APA
