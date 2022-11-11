Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

