Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

