Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

