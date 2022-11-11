Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

