Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

