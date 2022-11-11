Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

