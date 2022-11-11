Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

