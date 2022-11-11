Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.