Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Down 48.7% in October

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied Minerals Stock Performance

Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

About Applied Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.