AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.73.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

