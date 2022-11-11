AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $50,699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

