Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 3,157.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
About Aqua Power Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.