Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 3,157.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

