ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

