Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Down 63.0% in October

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the October 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $21.66 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

