Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

