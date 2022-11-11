Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Archer has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Archer alerts:

Archer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.