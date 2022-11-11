Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

