Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.84 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

