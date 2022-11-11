Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £422,709.21 and a PE ratio of 0.03. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

