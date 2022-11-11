Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £422,709.21 and a PE ratio of 0.03. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 2.08 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

