Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($91.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

