Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

