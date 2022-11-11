Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s current price.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,004,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

