Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Artemis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a beauty company, develops and distributes skincare products in Israel. The company offers face serum with manuka honey and bee venom, face serum with enhanced vitamin C, day cream, night nourishing cream with manuka honey and nee venom, eye cream with manuka honey and bee venom, and face cleanser gel.

