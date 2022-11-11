Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 97.4% in October

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,805,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

