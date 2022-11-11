Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.2 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
ARESF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
