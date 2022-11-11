Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.2 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

