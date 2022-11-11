Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
