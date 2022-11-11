Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($53.60) to GBX 4,830 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($55.56) to GBX 5,150 ($59.30) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,311.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

