ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Price Performance

ASMIY opened at $261.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $497.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($340.00) to €320.00 ($320.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($379.00) to €368.00 ($368.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

