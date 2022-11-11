ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 562.5% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ASMVY stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.
