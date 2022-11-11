ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the October 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.38 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

