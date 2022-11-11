Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

