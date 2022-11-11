Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Articles

