ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $46.51 on Friday. ASX has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.
ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.
