ATB Capital Cuts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$12.50

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EINC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.44.

E Automotive Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of E Automotive stock opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$21.65.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

