Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlantia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.45 on Friday. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Atlantia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.