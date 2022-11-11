Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atlantia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.45 on Friday. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.
Atlantia Company Profile
