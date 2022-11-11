Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as low as C$11.10. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 61,060 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price target (down previously from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$485.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.76. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

