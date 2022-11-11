Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auckland International Airport Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Articles

