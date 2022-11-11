Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Audacy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Audacy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107,894 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 159.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 631,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 88.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 149.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

