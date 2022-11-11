Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $928.50

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 928.50 ($10.69) and traded as low as GBX 622 ($7.16). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.37), with a volume of 25,056 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 928.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.81.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £9,430 ($10,857.80).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

