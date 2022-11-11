Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aura Systems Stock Up 17.0 %

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

