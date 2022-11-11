Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the October 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

Shares of AUNFF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

