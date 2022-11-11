Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATGSF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

