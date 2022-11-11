Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autoscope Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.
Autoscope Technologies Company Profile
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoscope Technologies (AATC)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.