Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

