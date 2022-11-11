AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVEO stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $513.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Further Reading
